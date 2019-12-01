Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The National Weather Service in Riverton forecasts patchy fog early today, with the sun eventually emerging. The high for Sunday is predicted to be 24 degrees. It will be partly cloudy moving into Sunday evening.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Jazz Ensemble, and Chamber Ensemble will perform a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 in room 1302. More information here.

As leaders scramble to prop up the state’s troubled coal industry, a “new reality” threatens from another key sector: Declining natural gas production has cut Wyoming’s annual gas tax income 74% in 12 years. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy defense held the Falcons to 142 yards below their average rushing total, but the Falcons defense forced three Wyoming turnovers, as Air Force took the regular season finale 20-7 on Saturday afternoon in Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted