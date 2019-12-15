Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Northern Colorado outscores Wyoming 33 -6 for beyond the 3-point line in giving the Pokes their fifth straight loss Saturday night. More information here.

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 participated in National Wreaths Across America Day today at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. See the photos here.

Western Wyoming Community College will host the second annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, Feb. 8. Western will accept red or green chili registration forms until Jan. 24, 2020. More information here.

The Rock Springs Tigers hosted their first boys swim meet of the winter sports season Friday with the five-team Rock Springs Invitational. Riverton won the team honors with 292 points. Rock Springs finished second with 253 points followed by Rawlins (236), Evanston (227), and Lyman (85). More results here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted