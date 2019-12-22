Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum has announced they will be closed all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25, for the Christmas holiday.
Check out the area high school basketball scores and wrestling results from Saturday's competition.
A trio of Cowboys combined for 55 points in a 72-66 overtime win on the road over Denver on Saturday afternoon in Magness Arena.
How is the Mountain West Conference faring in post-season college bowl games to this point?
Latest Obituaries: