Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

The Wyoming Cowboys closed out their 2019 non-conference basketball schedule Saturday with an 82-68 home win over Nebraska Wesleyan. More information here.

North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District (NSWSD) of Reliance, Wyoming will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The purpose of the meeting is to allow citizens to review and comment on the loan increase required to fund the lagoon modifications and collection system improvements. More information here.

Earlier this week, Hank Edwards was named the Wildlife Professional of the Year from the Wyoming Chapter of the Wildlife Society. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and University of Wyoming are continuing their on-going research project on bighorn sheep in the Jackson Region. More information here.

With Air Force’s 31-21 win over Washington State in Friday night’s Cheez It Bowl, the Mountain West Conference (MWC) has now won more 2019 bowl games than any other conference in the nation. More information here.

The Wyoming wrestling team returns to dual action as the Cowboys travel to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the South Beach Duals Sunday and Monday. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys are in Tucson, Arizona, getting ready to play Georgia State in Tuesday’s Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. The Pokes not only made the flight to Tucson Friday, but also found time to get in their first practice session at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex. More information here.

