Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Green River Union Pacific Depot was once a grand symbol of progress for this railroading town straddling the banks of its namesake river. More information here.

The Christmas holiday officially kicked off Saturday as the Mayor’s Tree went up in lights in Rock Springs. See the photos here.

Three Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers finish in the top eight of their weight classes at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitiational. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys fell to the New Mexico inside the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie by a score of 79-65 on Saturday afternoon. Wyoming was led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 27 points. More information here.

The Cowgirls walked into The Pit in Albuquerque against the second-highest scoring team in the Mountain West, the New Mexico Lobos, and held them to 13 points below their season average. Wyoming (5-3, 2-0 MW) stifled the Lobos (6-3, 0-2 MW) to the tune of a 73-66 road win. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted