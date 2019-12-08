Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Green River Union Pacific Depot was once a grand symbol of progress for this railroading town straddling the banks of its namesake river. More information here.
- The Christmas holiday officially kicked off Saturday as the Mayor’s Tree went up in lights in Rock Springs. See the photos here.
- Three Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers finish in the top eight of their weight classes at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitiational. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys fell to the New Mexico inside the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie by a score of 79-65 on Saturday afternoon. Wyoming was led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 27 points. More information here.
- The Cowgirls walked into The Pit in Albuquerque against the second-highest scoring team in the Mountain West, the New Mexico Lobos, and held them to 13 points below their season average. Wyoming (5-3, 2-0 MW) stifled the Lobos (6-3, 0-2 MW) to the tune of a 73-66 road win. More information here.
Latest Obituaries: