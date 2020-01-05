Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team competed in three dual matches yesterday in West Point, NY. More information here.
- Yesterday the Cowboys and Cowgirl basketball teams played “Border War” games against Colorado State. Cowboy information here. Cowgirl information here.
- According to a Jan. 3 Facebook post by the Rock Springs Police Department, Sergeant Tim Robinson has retired from the RSPD after 28 years of service. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan. 15 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be live-streamed online. More information here.
Obituaries:
Gerald L. Greenly. Details here.
Robert Ben Whisler. Details here.