Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Local News:

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team competed in three dual matches yesterday in West Point, NY. More information here.

Yesterday the Cowboys and Cowgirl basketball teams played “Border War” games against Colorado State. Cowboy information here. Cowgirl information here.

According to a Jan. 3 Facebook post by the Rock Springs Police Department, Sergeant Tim Robinson has retired from the RSPD after 28 years of service. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan. 15 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be live-streamed online. The meeting will be live-streamed online. More information here

Obituaries:

Gerald L. Greenly. Details here.

Robert Ben Whisler. Details here.

