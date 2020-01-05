Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team competed in three dual matches yesterday in West Point, NY. More information here.

 

 

  • According to a Jan. 3 Facebook post by the Rock Springs Police Department, Sergeant Tim Robinson has retired from the RSPD after 28 years of service. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Jan. 15 in Cheyenne. The meeting will be live-streamed online. More information here.

 

 

Obituaries:

Gerald L. Greenly. Details here.

Robert Ben Whisler. Details here.

 

Links to National and International News:

