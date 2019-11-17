Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs High School Economics Science teacher Larissa Apel and her students — along with other classes at the school — are decorating a tree with a message for the YWCA Festival of Trees. More information here.

The White Mountain Library in Rock Springs hosted a book-signing Thursday afternoon for “Sweetwater Women” by local authors Christine Williams and Brigida Blasi. The book profiles the lives of over 100 women prominent in Sweetwater County history.​ More information here.

The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade. This year’s theme will be “The Grinch.” More information here.

It was a special night Friday inside the UniWyo Sports Complex as the Wyoming volleyball team ended its 2019 home schedule with a convincing 3-0 sweep of Utah State. Set scores were 25-19, 25-19 and 25-8. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Frank Thomas Wall. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted