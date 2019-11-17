Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs High School Economics Science teacher Larissa Apel and her students — along with other classes at the school — are decorating a tree with a message for the YWCA Festival of Trees. More information here.
- The White Mountain Library in Rock Springs hosted a book-signing Thursday afternoon for “Sweetwater Women” by local authors Christine Williams and Brigida Blasi. The book profiles the lives of over 100 women prominent in Sweetwater County history. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade. This year’s theme will be “The Grinch.” More information here.
- It was a special night Friday inside the UniWyo Sports Complex as the Wyoming volleyball team ended its 2019 home schedule with a convincing 3-0 sweep of Utah State. Set scores were 25-19, 25-19 and 25-8. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Frank Thomas Wall. Details here.