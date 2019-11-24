Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming announced last week that it plans to offer 105 oil and gas lease parcels totaling about 118,219 acres at its March 2020 quarterly lease sale. More information here.

According to the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis, Wyoming experienced the second-fastest growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2019. More information here.

The State of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) filed a complaint against Chevron Corporation for violations of the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act involving the remediation of environmental contamination at several service stations and convenience stores in Wyoming. More information here.

More than 700 students will participate in the annual Wyoming State Thespian Festival Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 5-7, at the University of Wyoming. More information here.

The Ghost Walk Crew, a volunteer group with knowledge of the Sweetwater County Library’s history and reported paranormal experiences, held a small get together today to share results of past ghost walks. More information here.

Green River girls basketball kicks off its 2019 season with their first practice on Nov. 25. They are led by head coach Rick Carroll, who has coached both girls and boys varsity basketball since the early 1990s. More information here.

Kathryn Swim Cummings’s book “Esther Hobart Morris: The Unembellished Story of the Nation’s First Female Judge” is now available in paperback at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.​ More information here.

Antonio J Serrano, chairman of the immigrant rights group “Juntos,” presented last night at Western Wyoming Community College about the growing issues of immigrant relations with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. More information here.

TedX speaker and youth advocate Collin Kartchner will be in Rock Springs Nov. 25-26 to visit with students about the dangers of social media. Kartchner will also host a free parent education night on Monday, Nov. 25. More information here.

A group of Green River Girl Scouts earning their merit badges for Celebrating Community visited the Sweetwater County Historical Museum Thursday afternoon for a special tour.​ More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Brad J. Arndt. Details here.

