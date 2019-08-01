Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It’s day three of Wyoming’s Big Show. The main gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with the carnival starting up at 5:00 p.m. The 4H kids are busy this morning with their dog, sheep, and beef shows along with wool judging all taking place before noon. Tonight, country singer Dylan Scott will hit the concert stage at 8:30. You can see a complete schedule of today and tonight’s activities at the Sweetwater County Fair at Wyo4News.com.

Yesterday afternoon, the Green River Knights were defeated 10-7 by Wheatland in a loser-out game at the A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Douglas. More information here.

Account, GoFundMe Page Set Up To Help 5-year-old Accident Victim. A donation account has been set up for the daughter of Ashley Skorcz. Ashley died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 191 north of Rock Springs this past weekend. More information here.

Fire South of Green River Burns 90 Acres Tuesday. A fire south of Green River on Tuesday burned 90 acres of sagebrush and grass before it was contained late in the day. The fire began on land at the Green River landfill, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. More information here.

UW Presidential Search Committee Appointed. Sixteen people representing a wide range of interests have been named to the committee that will help select the next president of the University of Wyoming. UW trustees, faculty, staff and students are represented on the committee. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted