Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Public comments Tuesday night at the Rock Springs City Council meeting addressed both sides of a plan that proposed to decrease the lot size and increase the density of Sweetwater Station Addition Phase 2. More information here.

Former Wyoming Cowgirl basketball standout Bailee Cotton has signed a contract to begin her professional playing career with BK LOKO Trutnov in the Czech Republic. More information here.

For the third time in four years, an Archie Hay Post 24 Sandy Puppy player has been awarded the American Legion Baseball Scholarship for the State of Wyoming. Drew Grossnickle was chosen by the Wyoming Legion Department Baseball Committee as the recipient of the scholarship for 2019. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department still seeking information on a runaway teen, Jacob Whipps. More information here.

The University of Wyoming Science Initiative’s Learning Actively Mentoring Program (LAMP) awarded seven scholarships to K-12 educators from Wyoming schools, enabling them to participate in the Roadmap to STEAM Conference at UW. Three Rock Springs High School teachers are scholarship recipients. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce Dee Dee Berry as the August Volunteer of the Month. More information here.

A seasonal concessionaire employee in Yellowstone National Park pleaded guilty to starting a fire at the North Entrance on July 26. Curtis J. Faustich appeared in court on Aug. 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming. More information here.

