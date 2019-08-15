Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, August 15, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County School District #1 will be having another round of open houses tonight. More information and schedule here.

The Green River Chamber of Commerce is reminding those still wishing to register for Saturday morning’s Run with the Horses Marathon, half-marathon or 10K race that online registration is now closed. Runners have one last chance to register on Friday. More information here.

American Authors To Headline Cowboy Kickoff Concert Sept. 13 At UW. Tickets are now on sale for the rock band American Authors, headlining the return of the Cowboy Kickoff Concert Friday, Sept. 13, at the University of Wyoming’s Arena-Auditorium. More information here.

Cowgirl Volleyball Picked Second In Mountain West Preseason Poll. The Wyoming volleyball team was picked to finish second in the 2019 Mountain West Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday. It is the second season in a row the Brown and Gold have been picked second to start the year. More information here.

Cowgirl Basketball Announces 2019-20 Non-conference Schedule. The Wyoming women’s basketball team finalized its 2019-20 nonconference schedule, it was announced on Wednesday by first-year head coach Gerald Mattinson. The nonconference portion of the schedule features five teams that played postseason basketball a year ago, including two teams that won a total of three games in the NCAA Tournament. More information here.

BLM Kemmerer Announces Public Lands Day Community Project. Each year, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) celebrates National Public Lands Day by coordinating and participating in hundreds of outdoor cleanup and improvement projects across the country. More information here.

Inaugural Downtown Rock Springs “College Night Out” Set For September 4. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has finalized plans for the inaugural College Night Out. The event is set for Wednesday, September 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. More information here.

