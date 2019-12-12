Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball will return to the Double A in Laramie tonight with a game against Mississippi State. More information here.

Local high school boys and girls basketball teams will kick off the high school winter sports season today by competing in out-of-town invitationals. More information here.

A woman whose ex-boyfriend is alleged to have burned the American flag that draped her veteran grandfather’s casket will join her family Saturday to receive a special replacement flag from American Legion Archie Hay Post #24. More information here.

In observance of National Wreaths Across America Day this Saturday, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The ceremony will begin with the Legion Honor Guard at 1 p.m. More information here.

The preliminary hearing of a Green River man charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy was continued Wednesday and rescheduled for Jan. 15. More information here.

Annual nominations took place last night at the Sweetwater School District No. 2 Board meeting, and Trustee Steve Core was voted in as chairman. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s professors were awarded $29,300 in Scaled Participatory Research and Education Model (SPREM) Grant monies. More information here.

Let The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety turn an ordinary evening to a magical one at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at The Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. More information here.

Deputies from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office came to the rescue of a deer that found itself stranded in a local pond Tuesday. More information here.

