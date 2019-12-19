Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

An officer with the Rock Springs Police Department is suing the City of Rock Springs, alleging she was discriminated against when she was denied a chance at a promotion because she was pregnant. More information here.

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke on the House floor last night prior the the House vote on the impeachment of President Trump. See her remarks here.

The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team suffered another loss last night to Utah Valley. More information here.

A lot of area high school basketball today as the Flaming Gorge Classic kicks off in Green River and Rock Springs. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a resolution which would increase the number of planned lots from 28 to 55 in Sweetwater Station Addition Phase 2 near Northpark Elementary School. More information here.

The Green River City Council on Tuesday approved a rate increase for solid waste services from Wyoming Waste Systems to begin in 2020. More information here.

Former University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols does not want records related to her demotion released to the public, even as her attorney argues that the board of trustees could have violated university policy in its alleged investigation into her performance. More information here.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, two wolves from the Junction Butte Pack were fatally hit around sunset on the road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Pronghorn and deer east of Farson soon will be able to cross fences along their winter migration routes more easily thanks to improved fencing along Wyoming Highway 28. thanks to improved fencing along Wyoming Highway 28. More information here

Wyoming fans going to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl will be able to quench their thirst during the game on Arizona Bowl Brew, the bowl game’s own brand of commemorative beer. , the bowl game’s own brand of commemorative beer. More information here

Latest Obituaries:

Gale G. Andrews. Details here.

