Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Annual Festival of Trees auction is tonight at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Come and bid on trees and/or gift baskets to get your holiday off on the right foot. More information here.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe late Wednesday filed first-degree murder charges against a Green River man, who is accused of killing a 5-year-old boy he was allegedly babysitting. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirls posts a road win at Air Force to start Mountain West Conference basketball play. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy basketball watches Air Force set an Arena Auditorium record in made three-point shots by an opponent in a loss to the Falcons. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council in the upcoming months will work to decide which Specific Purpose Tax projects they will bond. More information here.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department utilized new all-terrain vehicle to rescue 12 stranded people on White Mountain over the Thanksgiving weekend. More information here.

Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis reminds all Sweetwater County Veterans of Foreign Wars to take advantage of the Veteran’s Exemption Program. More information here.

Members of the Green River City Council authorized the submission of an application to the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Civilian-Military Partnership Program last night during their monthly meeting. More information here.

Facing diminishing fossil-fuel income, lawmakers want Wyoming to take a proactive approach to develop some of the state’s 3.6 million acres of trust lands, and recently backed a bill to jump-start that initiative. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River now has a very special Christmas tree, thanks to those who attended Saturday’s Christmas craft event, made their own vintage ornaments and decorated it.​ More information and photos here.

The Mountain West Conference released its 2019 All-Conference Football Team on Wednesday and eight Wyoming Cowboys were honored. Three Cowboys earned First Team honors. Those three were senior safety Alijah Halliburton, sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay and senior linebacker Logan Wilson. More information here.

The Wyoming wrestling squad returns to action after a week hiatus as the Pokes head to the desert for their biggest regular-season tournament of the season, Dec. 6-7 as the Cowboys travel to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Anne Mae Smith. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted