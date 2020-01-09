Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs City Council began the new year Tuesday evening by electing Rob Zotti as new council president and hearing the state of the city address from Mayor Tim Kaumo. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirls suffer an overtime loss at San Diego State Wednesday night. More information here.

San Diego State comes into Laramie and shows the Cowboys why they are deserving of their #7 national basketball ranking. More information here.

Wyoming’s K-12 student enrollment has increased. Check out where Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2 rank in the enrollment numbers. More information here.

Rock Springs’ Jayson Caudell on Tuesday signed his letter of intent to run track for Chadron State College after high school. More information here.

After wearing a decades old wolf mascot during last basketball season, Green River High School junior Oran Pavey set out to get a new one for this season. His efforts have paid off. More information here.

Local resident and UW alumnus Sean Valentine, CEO of Western Wyoming Beverages, joins University of Wyoming Acting President Neil Theobald during a “The World Needs More Cowboys” celebration Saturday, Jan. 25, in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Reliance has a rich coal mining history, and now that history is featured in an article on a state website. More information here.

The Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree (WY PLT) are teaming up again for their annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Health is seeking applications for creative healthcare solutions to help address certain common healthcare challenges found in Wyoming. More information here.

Wyoming athletics staff who have been around for the last 10 years of Cowgirl basketball were asked to vote on an all-decade starting five. The five Cowgirls named to the team include Hillary Carlson, Aubrey Vandiver, Liv Roberts, Kayla Woodward, and Marquelle Dent. . The five Cowgirls named to the team include Hillary Carlson, Aubrey Vandiver, Liv Roberts, Kayla Woodward, and Marquelle Dent. More information here

The Wyoming wrestling team returns to Big 12 action with a pair of road duals this weekend as they travel to face North and South Dakota State. More information here.

Obituaries:

Sharon Frint. Details here.

Alvin Wirtz. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

