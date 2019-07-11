Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, July 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Last night the Rock Springs City Council held a special meeting at City Hall. The meeting was attended by members of the Sweetwater County Events Complex Board of Directors, management of the Events Complex, a representative of the Sweetwater County Commission, representatives of city and county law enforcement, as well as concerned citizens. More information here.

Ava Nettik To Take Part In Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum. This summer, Ava Nettik from Rock Springs, Wyoming will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Denver, Colorado. More information here.

Skyla Burrel To Headline Sweetwater Blues N’ Brews. On August 10 you can get your fill of great Blues and microbrews at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews Festival. Sweetwater Blues & Brews will take place in Bunning Park. More information here.

Pavement Preservation Heads To North End Of Park. Travelers on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park should plan for 30-minute delays as the park’s pavement preservation plan is underway. Work is currently taking place between the Jackson Hole Airport and Antelope Flats Road, just north of Moose Junction. More information here.

Senate Passes Legislation To Honor Christa McAuliffe. U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the Senate for passing the Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Coin Act on Tuesday night. More information here.

