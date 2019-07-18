Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, July 18, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The National High School Finals Rodeo went past the halfway point last night with the completion of Performance #7 of the scheduled 13 Performances.

Team Wyoming now stands sixth in the combined team standings with the Wyoming fourth in the Girls Standings and eighth in the Boys Standings. Utah leads the Combined Team Standings and Girls Standings with Texas on top of the Boys Standings.

Team Wyoming highlights from last night’s Performance #7 included Winsten McGraw’s second-place time in Steer Wrestling. McGraw, who is from Gill, Colorado put competes for Team Wyoming, now stands second in the Steer Wrestling Average.

Big Piney’s Arye Espenscheid and Kolby Bradley, both of Big Piney, had the second-fastest Performance time in Team Roping and now led the Top Roping Average by nearly two seconds.

Ellie Bard of Sheridan had last night’s the fifth fast time in Breakaway Roping and is currently second in the Breakaway Roping Average.

Tavy Leno of Sheridan had the seventh-best time in Goat Tying and currently stands in fourth place in the Average.

While not competing with Team Wyoming, Pinedale’s Colt Ramsey of Pinedale, Wyoming had the second-best score in last night’s Boys Cutting and is currently second in the Average. Ramsey is competing with Team Idaho.

To see all the results from last night’s Performance #7 and the Top 20 Average in each event, click here.

Performance #8 is scheduled for 9:00 this morning with another Performance tonight at 7:00. The National High School Finals Rodeo will run through Saturday evening at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Bipartisan Group Of Senators Push White House Budget Office To Publish Comprehensive List Of Federal Programs. A bipartisan group of senators, led by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Senator James Lankford, R-Okla., is calling on the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to make a list of all federal programs publicly available on a central government-wide website in order to identify and eliminate program waste and duplication. More information here.

Cowboy Golfers Earn All-Academic Team Honors. The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced its 2018-19 All-Academic Team awards on Wednesday and the University of Wyoming was among those elite collegiate programs to receive the honor. It marked the 10th consecutive season that Wyoming has been named a GCAA All-Academic Team. More information here.

UW Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Day Planned Sept. 14. A day of fun, football and friendship this fall is planned by the University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) to show appreciation to its members through Membership Appreciation Day Saturday, Sept. 14. More information here.

Wyoming Delegation: Relief For Small Refineries Critical For The Jobs, Communities They Support. U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., emphasized the importance of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to grant hardship relief for small refineries under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program. More information here.

Rock Springs Student To Take Part In Junior National Young Leaders Conference. This month, Rock Springs student Tiana Nez will join other middle school students from across the nation to take part in “an academic and career-oriented development experience”. Nez will attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington D.C. on July 21st through 26th. More information here.

Sweetwater County Libraries To Present Two Free Puppet Shows Next Monday. On Monday, July 22, the Sweetwater County Library System will be presenting two free performances by ventriloquist Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets. Performances times are at 11:00 a.m. at the White Mountain Library and 1:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theater. More information here.

Rock Springs Plaza Mall To Welcome Harbor Freight Tools To The Shopping Center. The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) is thrilled to announce that Harbor Freight Tools, Inc. will be opening a new store in Rock Springs in September 2019. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted