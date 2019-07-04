Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, July 4, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs and Green River fireworks shows will take place tonight. More information here.

The Rock Springs High School Athletic’s Department is announcing that Brad Dekrey will be stepping down as the Head Coach for outdoor track and field for Rock Springs High School. More information here.

The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Over the next few weeks, city personnel will be spraying in areas of the city using a truck-mounted aerosol sprayer. More information here.

The Cowboy Joe Club for the University of Wyoming will be hosting their 2019 Golf Tournament at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs on Saturday, July 13. More information here

Sweetwater County law enforcement is taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign during the Fourth of July holiday to help put an end to drunk driving. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Sunset Drive from Dewar Drive starting on Monday, July 8, 2019, for roughly two days. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Cowgirl golfer Erin Sargent carded a one-under-par 71 to finish in a tie for first at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Qualifier yesterday morning at the CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora, CO. More information here.

Three members of the 2018-19 Cowboy swimming and diving program, Chase Bolding, Miller Browne, and Ryan Netzel were named Academic All-WAC honorees for the freshmen/transfer teams for fall and winter sports, the conference announced Tuesday, July 2. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

