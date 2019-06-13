Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, June 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County School District #1 is hoping to bring a breath of fresh air at the location of one of its oldest schools. The District plans to utilize the location of Lincoln Elementary as the location for a future Lincoln Field House. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department comment period is still open for public input on many Wyoming Game and Fish Commission regulations. The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m., Monday, June 17. More information here.

The creation of North America’s largest, most technologically advanced center to train the petroleum engineers of the future has taken a major step forward following the installation of a new multimillion-dollar simulator suite at the University of Wyoming. More information here.

In conjunction with the United States Tennis Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the Wyoming tennis program will be hosting Vets At The Nets on Friday, June 14. More information here.

