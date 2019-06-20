Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting a public meeting this morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the WYDOT Offices 3200 Elk Street, in Rock Springs, regarding the 2019 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). More information here.
- Wyo4News Poll: Which Commissioner Candidate Would You Choose? On Tuesday, June 18, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners heard from the three Republican Candidates in consideration to fill a vacant seat on the Commission. More information here.
- With summer just around the corner, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is announcing they will be providing free meals to community children with the new partnership with the USDA Summer Food Service Program. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently published the one book to top a Wyoming hunter’s reading list. More information here.
- U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for releasing the final version of the Affordable Clean Energy rule to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. More information here.
Sports:
Latest Obituaries:
Jack D. Stainbrook – Details