Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, June 20, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting a public meeting this morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the WYDOT Offices 3200 Elk Street, in Rock Springs, regarding the 2019 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). More information here.

Wyo4News Poll: Which Commissioner Candidate Would You Choose? On Tuesday, June 18, the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners heard from the three Republican Candidates in consideration to fill a vacant seat on the Commission. More information here.

With summer just around the corner, the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County is announcing they will be providing free meals to community children with the new partnership with the USDA Summer Food Service Program. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently published the one book to top a Wyoming hunter’s reading list. More information here.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for releasing the final version of the Affordable Clean Energy rule to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. More information here.

Sports:

Latest Obituaries:

Jack D. Stainbrook – Details

Links to National and International News:

