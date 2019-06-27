Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday afternoon, Lauren Schoenfeld was voted in to fill the vacant seat on the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners. More information here.
- Police Chief Pacheco and Fire Chief Wamsley would like to remind residents of safety tips and regulations for outdoor burning. More information here.
- June 27, 1919, was a busy day in Rock Springs. More information here.
- This year’s CBS television show Big Brother will feature a cast member with ties to Wyoming. Contestant Holly Allen, 31, is a former resident of Lander, Wyoming. More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs YAFL will start their registration for youth football players who will be going into the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades this year. More information here.
- Former Wyoming standouts Reed Copeland and Clara Tapia will represent the University of Wyoming as the 2019 nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Timothy “Tim” J. Aschoff – Details