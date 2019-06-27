Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday afternoon, Lauren Schoenfeld was voted in to fill the vacant seat on the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners. More information here.

Police Chief Pacheco and Fire Chief Wamsley would like to remind residents of safety tips and regulations for outdoor burning. More information here.

June 27, 1919, was a busy day in Rock Springs.​ More information here.

This year’s CBS television show Big Brother will feature a cast member with ties to Wyoming. Contestant Holly Allen, 31, is a former resident of Lander, Wyoming. More information here.

Sports:

The Rock Springs YAFL will start their registration for youth football players who will be going into the fourth, fifth, and sixth grades this year. More information here.

Former Wyoming standouts Reed Copeland and Clara Tapia will represent the University of Wyoming as the 2019 nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Timothy “Tim” J. Aschoff – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted