Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, June 6, 2019

On Saturday, May 18, 2019, human remains were found on a property located near Etna, Wyoming. More information here.

It’s that time of year again! It’s the 5th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge presented by WyoRadio and Vitalant. For the past five years, local emergency responders in Sweetwater County have come together to challenge each other and the community to donate blood to help boost the summer blood supply. More information here.

The Patriot Tour, a national fundraiser for disabled veterans, will be arriving in Green River this Saturday around 11:00 a.m. The motorcycle convoy plans to stop at Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson. More information here.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of “Operation Overlord,” the cross-channel invasion of France. To remember the June 6, 1944 event, a local World War II reenactor will be at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. More information here.

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency seat belt enforcement operation this past Memorial Day weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 389 vehicles and issued 18 seat belt and three child passenger restraint citations. More information here.

Thousands of Wyomingites got a hands-on education in the outdoors and wildlife at the Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper this May. Through the rain, sleet, snow, and sunshine, a record 6,382 people braved the weather to learn from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and other state outdoor partners. More information here.

A traditional cattle drive will take place early Saturday morning, June 8, in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.

