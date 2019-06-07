Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Friday, June 7, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The busy summer event season starts up today as the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo will start up tonight at 7:00 p.m. in Green River. There will also be a Saturday night performance at 7:00. The popular Touch-A-Truck will take place on Saturday from 10:00 – 1:00 at the Family Rec Center in Rock Springs. A variety of trucks and equipment for area businesses and city agencies will be on display. The event is free. The ART Movement will be holding a free event in Bunning Park featuring artists, crafters, and live music. The event is being staged to bring awareness and aid to area victims of domestic violence.

It’s a Father’s Day weekend tradition in Rock Springs, the annual Rods and Rails Car Show. South Main Street in Downtown Rock Spring will be a “wrench turners” paradise Saturday, June 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information here.

It’s the 5th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge presented by WyoRadio and Vitalant. More information here.

Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 9, Sierra Madres, closed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College recently awarded two international students the Laurie Lynn Watkins Endowment for International Students. More information here.

Sports:

Former Wyoming Cowboy receiver Marcus Harris is once again on the ballot for the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame. This is the third year Harris has been on the ballot. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Mary Evelyn Vickrey – Details

Help Wanted