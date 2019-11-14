Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team dropped at 60-53 decision to Cal State Fullerton last night in Laramie. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to stay undefeated as they play at Denver University tonight. More information here.

American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 on Monday honored Kaysen Ray Bear, the first baby born on Veterans Day at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

Green River High School Theater Department brings the musical “Newsies” to the stage Nov. 14, 15, 16 and 18. Show times are 7 p.m. on Nov. 14, 15 and 18, with a 2 p.m. matinee planned for Nov. 16. More information here.

A Nevada man was killed after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Nov. 8, 2019. More information here.

The Green River school board heard from RSM consultant Braden Daniels last night at their workshop conference regarding changes that should be made to I.T. systems in the district to stay within compliance. More information here.

The current exhibit at White Mountain Library is the annual Small Works Exhibit, on display now though the end of December. More information here.

Green River tennis coach Phil Harder was named the 4A South Tennis Coach of the Year last night at the Green River School Board meeting. More information here.

The Rock Springs URA/Downtown Rock Springs has partnered with local artist Susie Von Ahrens to create commemorative 2019 Christmas ornaments. More information here.

Wyoming ranks 49th out of 51 states and territories for people eligible to receive lung cancer screening with only 1 percent of people being screened, according to the new “State of Lung Cancer” 2019 report. More information here.

Gov. Mark Gordon backed the independence of the Environmental Quality Council last week. In a time when the body is increasingly the subject of political scrutiny and recently was the subject of a court ruling that could diminish its power, Gordon said his own stint on the citizen-oversight board formed his view of it. More information here.

Nearly 50 University of Wyoming undergraduate students — including two local students — received firsthand guidance from 30 professionals in a variety of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) disciplines during the recent UW STEM “speed mentoring” event. More information here.

Local crafters and artists will showcase their talents Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Gail Hill Memorial Heart to Home Craft Fair. This event is free. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Charles “Chuck” Arthur Johnson. Details here.

Jeanell Francis “Moose” Adamson. Details here.

Robert (Bob) August Zueck. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted