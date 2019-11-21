Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

This year National Drug Take Back Day was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Rock Springs Police Department had “Take Back” success. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is back on the hardwood floor tonight hosting Louisiana-Lafayette. More information here.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission has launched an investigation into Rocky Mountain Power’s Integrated Resource Plan filed Oct. 18, 2019. More information here.

Discussion quickly turned heated last night during the public comment segment of a Wyoming Waste update presentation at the Green River City Council meeting, leading to a Green River man being removed from the meeting. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council and Mayor Tim Kaumo honored David Fedrizzi Tuesday evening with the Outstanding Citizen Award. More information here.

Tryouts for the 2019 Rock Springs Tigers basketball program are set to begin soon. This brings a new year, a new record, and new hopes of success to Rock Springs High School. More information here.

Share your wishes with Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum this season, sponsored by RSNB. Check here for the scheduled dates.

The Green River City Council passed a proclamation last night naming November Diabetes Awareness Month in Green River. Coloring contest winners also named. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management and the State of Wyoming are hosting a series of public meetings to answer questions and provide more information on the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative. More information here.

Wyoming closes the 2019 regular volleyball season with a pair of road matches this week. The Cowgirls travel to face Nevada at 7 p.m. Thursday and San Jose State in a 3 p.m. contest Saturday, Nov. 23. More information here.

Several University of Wyoming students in the construction management degree program have recently formed a new UW recognized student organization. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently voted to approve $560,000 for 10 projects to support mule deer populations across Wyoming. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Lori Jackelen Todd. Details here.

Gary “Butch” Roy Miner. Details here.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted