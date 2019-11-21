Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- This year National Drug Take Back Day was held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Rock Springs Police Department had “Take Back” success. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team is back on the hardwood floor tonight hosting Louisiana-Lafayette. More information here.
- The Wyoming Public Service Commission has launched an investigation into Rocky Mountain Power’s Integrated Resource Plan filed Oct. 18, 2019. More information here.
- Discussion quickly turned heated last night during the public comment segment of a Wyoming Waste update presentation at the Green River City Council meeting, leading to a Green River man being removed from the meeting. More information here.
- The Rock Springs City Council and Mayor Tim Kaumo honored David Fedrizzi Tuesday evening with the Outstanding Citizen Award. More information here.
- Tryouts for the 2019 Rock Springs Tigers basketball program are set to begin soon. This brings a new year, a new record, and new hopes of success to Rock Springs High School. More information here.
- Share your wishes with Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum this season, sponsored by RSNB. Check here for the scheduled dates.
- The Green River City Council passed a proclamation last night naming November Diabetes Awareness Month in Green River. Coloring contest winners also named. More information here.
- The Bureau of Land Management and the State of Wyoming are hosting a series of public meetings to answer questions and provide more information on the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative. More information here.
- Wyoming closes the 2019 regular volleyball season with a pair of road matches this week. The Cowgirls travel to face Nevada at 7 p.m. Thursday and San Jose State in a 3 p.m. contest Saturday, Nov. 23. More information here.
- Several University of Wyoming students in the construction management degree program have recently formed a new UW recognized student organization. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently voted to approve $560,000 for 10 projects to support mule deer populations across Wyoming. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Lori Jackelen Todd. Details here.
Gary “Butch” Roy Miner. Details here.