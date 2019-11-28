Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • HAPPY THANKSGIVING! According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be near 40 degrees with a 50% chance of rain turning to snow late this afternoon. A 70% chance of snow tonight with accumulations of an inch or less.  More information here.

 

  • Four Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball players have been named to the All-Mountain West volleyball team with another landing on the Honorable Mention list. More information here.

 

  • It wasn’t until 1955 when hunters could harvest the historic wild turkey in Wyoming. Hunters’ interest has continued to gain momentum since. More information here.

 

  • The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K will begin at 9 a.m. today at the west parking lot of Rock Springs High School. Closest runner to predicted time (without a watch) wins a prize. More information here.

 

  • Basket and tree viewing began today for The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. More information here.

 

  • This year’s Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas exhibit is now complete and on display, and a special holiday Make-and-Take event at the museum is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. More information here.

 

  • The Community Fine Arts Center is featuring local photographer David Halter from Dec. 10 through Jan. 29. The public is invited to the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 10. More information here.

 

  • On Dec. 1, the U.S. Census Bureau pay rates will increase across the nation for the many positions available to conduct the once-a-decade census. The new rates in Wyoming will range from $17 to $21.50 per hour. More information here.

 

  • A person was hospitalized Wednesday after the truck the person was driving crashed near Wheatland, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release. More information here.

 

  • Research by University of Wyoming scientists has contributed to the removal of federal protection for a plant found in southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado and western Nebraska. More information here.

 

  • The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (3-3) will return home after a two-game road trip to host New Mexico Highlands (1-4) for a game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. More information here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

 

