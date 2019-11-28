Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be near 40 degrees with a 50% chance of rain turning to snow late this afternoon. A 70% chance of snow tonight with accumulations of an inch or less. More information here.

Four Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball players have been named to the All-Mountain West volleyball team with another landing on the Honorable Mention list. More information here.

It wasn’t until 1955 when hunters could harvest the historic wild turkey in Wyoming. Hunters’ interest has continued to gain momentum since. More information here.

The annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K will begin at 9 a.m. today at the west parking lot of Rock Springs High School. Closest runner to predicted time (without a watch) wins a prize. More information here.

Basket and tree viewing began today for The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. A photo opportunity with Santa will also take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29. More information here.

This year’s Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas exhibit is now complete and on display, and a special holiday Make-and-Take event at the museum is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. More information here.

The Community Fine Arts Center is featuring local photographer David Halter from Dec. 10 through Jan. 29. The public is invited to the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 10. More information here.

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Census Bureau pay rates will increase across the nation for the many positions available to conduct the once-a-decade census. The new rates in Wyoming will range from $17 to $21.50 per hour. More information here.

A person was hospitalized Wednesday after the truck the person was driving crashed near Wheatland, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release. More information here.

Research by University of Wyoming scientists has contributed to the removal of federal protection for a plant found in southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado and western Nebraska. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (3-3) will return home after a two-game road trip to host New Mexico Highlands (1-4) for a game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. More information here.

