Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Wyoming Cowgirls used a 36-1 run from the end of the first quarter to the 5:59 mark of the third quarter to secure a 70-31 season-opening win over Colorado Christian Wednesday night in Laramie. More information here.

The Rock Spring Lady Tigers start play today at the 4A Wyoming State High School Volleyball State Tournament. More information here.

Wyoming’s Public Records Ombudsman has launched a new page on Governor Mark Gordon’s website to provide additional information on the Wyoming Public Records Act. More information here.

New Frontier Imaging in Rock Springs issued a public notice late in October to let people know the business is no longer seeing patients. Also closing its doors is Health Dimensions Clinic. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Rock Springs Police Department and Green River Police Department, is pleased to announce the creation of a joint peer support program designed to provide mental health awareness and support for local officers, first responders and their families. More information here.

Green River City Administrator Reed Clevenger wants to begin a “rolling log” of the many issues and events happening both in the city of Green River as well as in the city hall staff meetings, with the hopes of “keeping tabs and helping to keep the council informed.” More information here.

Two of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s staff are now Healthy U coordinators. More information here.

The Bar J Wranglers, world-famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will perform Broadway Theater on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, for a Christmas Concert. More information here.

In cooperation with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Buckboard Marina at Flaming Gorge LLC, the new owners of Buckboard Marina, hatched an idea to allow anglers opportunity to participate in a new fishing contest on Flaming Gorge Reservoir from November through March. More information here.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a burglary that occurred in Marbleton on Monday. More information here.

In his 45 years residing in Wyoming’s scenic Upper Green River Valley, Arthur Kolis has witnessed a troubling evolution in both the prevalence and norms of dispersed camping along the river as it flows from Green River Lakes. A WyoFile feature. More information here.

Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, announced Wednesday it raised $1 million in private funds over three days at the end of September. The money will be used for the North Entrance Project. More information here.

One hundred Wyoming educators will have the opportunity to earn the International Society for Technology in Education Certification for Educators with financial support from the Wyoming Department of Education. The certification is the only competency-based certification focused on digital-age teaching practices. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted