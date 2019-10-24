Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday Governor Mark Gordon announced the appointment of Greg Lanning as Wyoming’s State Engineer. More information here.
- The final regular-season WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out. Check out how area teams fared here.
- Looking to get spooked before Halloween? Rock Springs High School will host a haunted house over the weekend and into next week, perfect for your pre-Halloween spook needs. This year’s haunted house theme is based on the popular horror book series “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” More information here.
- U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a U.S. Senate page for the spring session in Washington, D.C. The deadline to apply is Nov. 6. More information here.
- As Gov. Mark Gordon finalizes an executive order to protect wildlife migration corridors, he wants lawmakers to hit pause on a controversial bill that would supersede his efforts by revamping the state’s corridor designation policy and challenging existing migration protections and protocols, his policy director said Friday. More information here.
- The Wyoming soccer team will be back on the pitch on Friday to begin a two-game road swing. They open up the weekend against the UNLV Rebels, on Friday, followed by a match-up against the Nevada Wolf Pack. More information here.
- With animal migrations underway, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds drivers to keep an eye out for animals crossing roadways. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Olga S. (Franklin) Knezovich. Details here.
Rex Evan King. Details here.