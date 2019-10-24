Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Yesterday Governor Mark Gordon announced the appointment of Greg Lanning as Wyoming’s State Engineer. More information here.

The final regular-season WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out. Check out how area teams fared here.

Looking to get spooked before Halloween? Rock Springs High School will host a haunted house over the weekend and into next week, perfect for your pre-Halloween spook needs. This year’s haunted house theme is based on the popular horror book series “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” More information here.

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school juniors to apply to be a U.S. Senate page for the spring session in Washington, D.C. The deadline to apply is Nov. 6. More information here.

As Gov. Mark Gordon finalizes an executive order to protect wildlife migration corridors, he wants lawmakers to hit pause on a controversial bill that would supersede his efforts by revamping the state’s corridor designation policy and challenging existing migration protections and protocols, his policy director said Friday. More information here.

The Wyoming soccer team will be back on the pitch on Friday to begin a two-game road swing. They open up the weekend against the UNLV Rebels, on Friday, followed by a match-up against the Nevada Wolf Pack. More information here.

With animal migrations underway, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds drivers to keep an eye out for animals crossing roadways. More information here.

Olga S. (Franklin) Knezovich. Details here.

Rex Evan King. Details here.

