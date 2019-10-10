Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees on Tuesday accepted the resignation of longtime superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo, almost eight month before her planned exit. More information here.
- The Actor’s Mission opens its 66th production today at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs with “A Doll’s House Part 2,” Lucas Hnath’s 21st-century response to an Ibsen classic. More information here.
- The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll has been released with many area teams receiving votes within their classifications. In the 4A poll, the Rock Spring Tigers are still just outside the top five rankings. But that could all change Friday night. More information here.
- University of Wyoming wrestling will start their season today with their first practice session. Six NCAA qualifiers return to this year’s squad. More information here.
- A body believed to be a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Moorcroft last week was found on Monday, Oct. 7 in the basement of a South Dakota home, according to a Meade County Sheriff’s Office media post. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to recognize youth who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and is now accepting nominations for its newly-created Wyoming Youth Conservationist of the Year. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Education is one of nine entities across the country to be awarded federal grant money for Career and Technical Education, according to a WDE press release Wednesday. The WDE will receive $489,714 over the next three years to strengthen computer science education across the state. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Ronald J. Walker III. Details here.