Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, October 17, 2019

Bradley Setzer, 39, of Green River, who is charged with attempted first degree murder for shooting at his wife was bound over to Sweetwater County Third District Court by Third Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones on Wednesday. Judge Jones determined the prosecution met its burden of proof for probable cause on the attempted first degree murder charge. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Grant Street between North Center Street and A Street for a few hours today to set the arms on the new signal poles at the traffic light. More information here.

The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media High School Football Poll has been released. Check out how area teams fared. More information here.

Prescribed burns being conducted in the Ashley National Forest is the cause of the heavy smoke seen Wednesday in Rock Springs. Sweetwater County Fire Chief Mike Bournazian said the prescribed burns are happening on the Utah side of the Ashley National Forest, south of Manila, Utah. More information here.

A new Wyoming law aimed at extending the life of coal-fired power plants is coming to its first test, even as the Wyoming Public Service Commission wrestles with the fine points of how the conceptual legislation will be practically applied. More information here.

More than 1,200 children plus adults are expected during the annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Young Dubliners, an Irish-American rock band will perform at The Broadway Theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. More information here.

Christine “Chris” Frances Smith. Detail here.

Edwin “Elo” LaVaine Owens. Detail here.

Zachary C. Griffiths. Detail here.

