Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, September 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Wyoming Department of Transportation will close a section of roadway underneath the bridge at the WYO 371 Superior Road and Interstate 80 interchange today. The closure will be for one day. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Tigers are back into this week’s WyoPreps.com 4A football poll while Faron-Eden remains at number three in the 6-Man rankings. More information here.
- Registration for the Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association is going on now. RSAHA is looking for players ages 5-18 years of age. All skill levels are invited to register, even those who have never played hockey before. More information here.
- A group of firefighters riding for R.I.S.E will make a stop in Rock Springs today. This is one of several stops on their 1,600 mile trek from Seattle and ending at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College will host Hero Appreciation Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 21. This event is free and open to the public. Community members are invited to attend. More information here.
U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2020-21 school year. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #1 is relying on long-term substitutes to fill the teacher vacancies it has not been able to fill. This situation is not unique to Sweetwater County, however. More information here.
- PacifiCorp and its 1.9 million utility customers could save $599 million by retiring several coal-fired electrical generating units in Wyoming and elsewhere — including early closures at the Jim Bridger and Naughton plants — according to a company analysis unveiled last week. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
- Verlee L. Shaw (Dec. 31, 1926-Sept. 10, 2019)
- Elsie M. Arb (Sept. 26, 1947-Sept. 9, 2019)