Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, September 26, 2019

High School tennis players from Green River and Rock Springs will begin play today at the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette. Last week, the Green River boys and girls teams finished second in the South Regionals. The tournament will run through Saturday.

The Greater Little Mountain Coalition released a film on Tuesday which highlights local support for the conservation of its namesake area, just south of Rock Springs. More information here.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 determined a grass fire in Dead Horse Canyon Tuesday evening was caused after a vehicle stuck in the area caught the grass under it on fire. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Mustang Dance Company will have auditions from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Dance Studio, Room 3654, on Western’s Rock Springs campus. More information here.

She once received cancer treatment at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. Two years later, Kelly Sugihara has received a statewide award for her cancer prevention efforts. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District will administer weed treatments on 3,000 acres of cheatgrass in and around the Currant Creek drainage near Rock Springs. More information here.

Wyoming congressional members are supporting President Donald Trump in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement Tuesday that Democrats would open an impeachment inquiry against the president’s actions. More information here.

Severino “Tony” Espino Colino. Details here.

