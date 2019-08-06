Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session today beginning at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Chamber at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River and is open to the public. More information here.

The Broadway Theater’s Upcoming Season Sizzles With Entertainment. The Broadway Theater is excited to announce the upcoming season’s line up. According to Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator, there will be no shortage of entertainment in Downtown Rock Springs. Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager added that there is something for everyone in the line-up. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl soccer team is set to begin regular-season practices for the 2019 season. The Cowgirls’ first practice is slated for this morning. More information here.

Green River Plans National Night Out This Saturday. Are you interested in creating a little neighborhood camaraderie? Then sign up to host your own neighborhood block party as part of Green River’s National Night Out event on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. More information here.

It’s About Community: Simplot, Free Fries, and Wyoming’s Big Show. Saturday at Wyoming’s Big Show many members of our community had the chance to enjoy freshly made Simplot fries! We wanted to take this opportunity to share what Simplot does within Sweetwater County and globally. More information here.

Anglers Catching Trophy-Sized Fish Are Up This Season. Anglers across Wyoming are catching trophy-sized fish and lots of them. These fishermen and women have submitted more than 190 applications with photos, lengths and catch locations to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Master Angler program. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

John Griffiths (July 18, 1963-July 27, 2019) Details.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted