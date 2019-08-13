Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs Tigers Fall Sports Season Began Today For Some Teams. Are you ready for some Wyoming fall sports? Well ready or not, the 4A high school sports has arrived. In Rock Springs, that means that high school football, golf, and tennis programs all held their first practice sessions today. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office has begun a pilot program offering permits for fuelwood and Christmas trees online. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team has announced its 2019/20 non-conference basketball schedule. The first game is November 5, 2019. More information here.

UW News: Local Students Learned College And Career Readiness Skills This Summer. Students from Sweetwater County learned college and career readiness skills this summer in a program facilitated by the University of Wyoming’s College of Health Sciences Wyoming Institute for Disabilities (WIND). More information here.

Join The First Annual RSHS Tiger Proud Fundraiser August 16-17. The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) is holding their First Annual Tiger Proud Community Fundraising Event Friday, August 16 from 12 pm – 5 pm, and Saturday, August 17 from 9 am – 5 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Green River’s River Festival Happening This Friday And Saturday. The 18th Annual River Festival will take place this Friday and Saturday at Expedition Island in Green River. One of the highlights of the two-day event is the Friday night Cajun Shrimp Boil and The Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Johnathan Michael Inbody (May 15, 1973 – August 9, 2019) Details.

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted