Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Today is “Women’s Suffrage Day” in Wyoming as proclaimed by Governor Mark Gordon celebrating the 150 anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage–their inherent right to vote and hold public office. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will present her first “Listening Session” tonight. Dr. Dale is inviting community members to the college to discuss important, relevant matters unique to Rock Springs. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy football team is heading to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on December 31. If you can’t attend the game, you can donate game tickets to Tucson area active military members, veterans, teachers and first responders. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management will host a public scoping meeting in Rock Springs on Thursday to answer question and provide information about the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative. More information here.

The Downtown Broadway Theater will host a special Christmas showing of “The Polar Express” on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21. The Friday showing is at 6 p.m. and the Saturday showing is at 2 p.m. More information here.

Two local students will be filling their home with music this holiday after being the recipients of Kari’s Access Awards that will provide clarinets for their musical training through the school district. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will present living window displays throughout downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. More information here.

Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol joined other local law enforcement for the Kiwanis Club’s Shop with a Cop event last weekend. More information here.

Sage grouse reproduction was up slightly in 2019 compared to last year, based on preliminary data from the wings of harvested chicks and hens. , based on preliminary data from the wings of harvested chicks and hens. More information here

