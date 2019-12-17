Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is a busy meeting day. The Sweetwater County Commission meeting this morning at 8:30 a.m. in Green River and the Rock Springs and Green River city councils meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in their respective cities. Click here to view both city council agendas.

The Rock Springs Police Department reported two bodies were found at a Sherman Street residence Monday morning. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will host #17 rated Gonzaga tonight in Laramie. More information here.

WyoRadio and Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern’s first annual Not So Silent Night Concert and Ugly Sweater Party raised $1,628.75 for the City of Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys of Kids program. More information here.

Infinity Power and Controls announced its winners of the 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway. See the complete list of winners here.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Exercise Science students will host the 24th annual Wellness Challenge from Jan. 30 through April 18. Pre-testing begins at the end of January. More information here.

A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 east of Evanston Saturday night tied up traffic and caused multiple injuries. More information here.

Anglers near and far will have three opportunities to participate in ice fishing contests this year in the Green River Region: two on Flaming Gorge Reservoir and one on Fontenelle Reservoir. All three contests have a similar goal: draw attention to the abundance of the species being targeted and encourage anglers to harvest more. More information here.

Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson continues to rack up the postseason honors. On Monday he was named Third Team All-American by The Associated Press. Today’s honor marks Wilson’s third All-American honor. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Wayne Silvers. Details here.

Katherine E. Forman. Details here.

