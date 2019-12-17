Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Today is a busy meeting day. The Sweetwater County Commission meeting this morning at 8:30 a.m. in Green River and the Rock Springs and Green River city councils meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in their respective cities. Click here to view both city council agendas.

 

  • The Rock Springs Police Department reported two bodies were found at a Sherman Street residence Monday morning. More information here.

 

  • WyoRadio and Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern’s first annual Not So Silent Night Concert and Ugly Sweater Party raised $1,628.75 for the City of Rock Springs Fire Department’s Toys of Kids program. More information here.

 

  • Infinity Power and Controls announced its winners of the 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway. See the complete list of winners here.

 

  • Western Wyoming Community College’s Exercise Science students will host the 24th annual Wellness Challenge from Jan. 30 through April 18. Pre-testing begins at the end of January. More information here.

 

  • A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 east of Evanston Saturday night tied up traffic and caused multiple injuries. More information here.

 

  • Anglers near and far will have three opportunities to participate in ice fishing contests this year in the Green River Region:  two on Flaming Gorge Reservoir and one on Fontenelle Reservoir. All three contests have a similar goal: draw attention to the abundance of the species being targeted and encourage anglers to harvest more. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson continues to rack up the postseason honors. On Monday he was named Third Team All-American by The Associated Press. Today’s honor marks Wilson’s third All-American honor. More information here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

Wayne Silvers. Details here.

Katherine E. Forman. Details here.

