Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

The National Weather Service is forecasting the chance for Santa to arrive on a fresh coat of snow. Not a lot, but it could slow down your holiday commute. More information here.

Ciner Resource Partners LLC on Monday announced that on Dec. 20, 2019, former Wyoming governor Matthew H. Mead was appointed as a member of the board of directors of the General Partner effective Jan. 1, 2020. More information here.

Another woman last week sued the city of Rock Springs, alleging it denied her a chance at promotion inside the police department because she was pregnant. Officer Amanda Daugherty filed the case in federal court on Friday, Dec. 20. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has released a draft version of an Executive Order that outlines policies related to big game migration corridors. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, The Broadway Theater and Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services are pleased to announce the successful internships of not just one, but two local students. More information here.

For the third year in a row, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has received a Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative grant. The $5,500 grant will be used in October 2020 to promote its annual Paint the Town Pink contest and an awareness event. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon announced last week that he has directed resources to the Wyoming Public Service Commission (PSC) to ensure a robust analysis of the recently filed Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) by Rocky Mountain Power. More information here.

The seasonal winter closure for shed antler and horn hunting begins on Jan. 1 for many sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas throughout Wyoming. for many sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas throughout Wyoming. More information here

A United States Postal Service carrier recently encountered a vast herd of pronghorn while out making deliveries. Read the story here.

