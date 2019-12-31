Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- It’s “Game Day” for the Wyoming Cowboy football team as they play Georgia State today in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. More information here.
- We might end the year and begin the new year on a snowy note as the weather forecast is calling for snow tonight and New Year’s Day. More information here.
- It’s New Year’s Eve! The Rock Springs Recreation and Civic centers will be closed today and New Year’s Day. The Green River Recreation Center is open today, but closed New Year’s Day. Government offices in Rock Springs, Green River and Sweetwater County will be closed New Year’s Day.
- The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale office has announced motorized vehicle travel on big game winter ranges will be restricted starting Jan. 1. The annual closing of these areas, which are managed by the BLM Pinedale Field Office. More information and road listings here.
- With the New Year’s celebrations, Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding party goers they will be showing zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving. Additional law enforcement efforts will be in effect locally and statewide. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing concluded for the 2019 holiday season with every ornament gone and over 110 presents delivered, making this year’s program a huge success. More information here.
- Just a reminder for hunters, Jan. 2 is when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department opens applications for six different big game species and wild turkey. All applications must be submitted online. More information here.
- If the story of Wyoming in 2019 were a tapestry, transitions, economic uncertainties and the communities’ myriad responses to adversity would be the primary fibers from which it was woven. Chief among these threads was the tumult in coal country. More information here.
- The Wyoming wrestling team closed its time at the South Beach Duals today by splitting a pair of dual matches. The Cowboys opened the day with a come-from-behind 24-15 morning victory over Old Dominion, but lost later in the morning 18-12 to Michigan State. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team jumps back into Mountain West play when Boise State travels to 7,220 feet for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off this Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. This is a rematch of the Mountain West Championship game a year ago. More information here.
- The New Year will begin for the Wyoming Cowboy Basketball team in Boise, Idaho, as the Cowboys return to Mountain West Conference play against the Boise State Broncos on New Year’s Day 2020. The game will tip off at 6 p.m., Mountain Time on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from ExtraMile Arena on the Boise State campus. More information here.
Obituaries:
Donald J. Bostwick. Details here.