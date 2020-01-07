Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The high winds that have caused numerous road closings and travel delays across the state are supposed to start decreasing today. More information here.

It’s a busy day for meetings today. Meetings include the Sweetwater County Commission and the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils. More information and agenda links here.

This past Friday, former Wyoming Governor Bill Freudenthal has his portrait hung at the State Capitol Building. More information here.

The future of Wyoming’s energy industry is the topic of two presentations by University of Wyoming experts Jan. 23 and 25 in western Wyoming. UW’s popular Saturday University program will be Thursday, Jan. 23 in Pinedale and Saturday, Jan. 25 in Rock Springs. More information here.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is bringing a new vibe, live performances, cool tunes, artists and specialty vendors to Downtown. starting Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. More information here.

