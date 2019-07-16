Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Results for Performance #3 of last night’s National High School Finals Rodeo. Team standings as well. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Gordan names Rock Springs resident Heather Kroupa State Mine Inspector. More information here.

Pokes Logan Wilson Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. The Maxwell Football Club announced its 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. University of Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson was one of 80 players in the nation selected to the list. More information here.

Thank You for Identifying The 1920s Rock Springs “Mystery Man”. Last week the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River circulated a photograph from its collection of a man posing in front of the Rialto Theatre in Rock Springs in 1923. The public was asked for help identifying him. More information here.

School Record 102 Wyoming Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-Mountain West Honors. The Mountain West announced its Spring 2019 Academic All-Mountain West team on Monday, with a record 102 Wyoming student-athletes from winter and spring sports receiving recognition for their academic performance during the 2018-19 academic year. The total marks an improvement over the 93 student-athletes who earned the honor last season, and the previous record of 96 student-athletes who earned the accolade in 2017. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: July 16, 2019. The Rock Springs City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. More information here.

