Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies responded to County Road 17 (Chilton Road) in the area of Killpecker Sand Dunes for a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash. More information here.

The U.S. Marshals in the District of Wyoming are alerting the public of an imposter phone scam where con artists are spoofing the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money. More information here.

Teton Interagency fire managers announce the fire danger rating has been elevated to “moderate” for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, National Elk Refuge, and remaining portions of the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. More information here.

To keep boaters safe on the water for Independence Day, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department asks adults to be mindful of alcohol consumption. More information here.

The staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently reviewed one of the many photographs in its archives, which depicts a group of Rock Springs World War I veterans who belonged to the Rock Springs chapter of Associazione Nazionale Combattenti Italiani (National Association of Italian Fighters), a fraternity of Italian-American veterans. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is July 18-19 in Rock Springs. The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive. More information here.

Freda Mae Dankert – Details

Coleen Marie McIzzie – Details

