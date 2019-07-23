Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday the Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustees shared a letter to the public condemning vicious comments made online about district personnel. More information.

The Rock Springs City Council will have a special meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss Specific Purpose Tax plans for Sweetwater County. The meeting will be in Council Chambers at 212 D Street. It is open to the public.

Wyoming’s Logan Wilson Named to Butkus Award 35th Season Watch List. University of Wyoming senior middle linebacker Logan Wilson was among the collegiate players named to this year’s list. It was the first time in Wilson’s career that he was named to the Butkus Award Watch List. More information here.

Biologists Continue Grizzly Captures for Research Purposes in Yellowstone National Park. As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Yellowstone National Park and the USGS would like to inform the public that biologists with the National Park Service and Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will be continuing scientific grizzly bear research operations in Yellowstone National Park through Oct. 31. More information here.

Donaldson Set To Give Back To Western. She admits she has a lot to learn, but new Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Dr. Veronica Donaldson is committed to working hard for the people she represents. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

