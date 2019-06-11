Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sunday afternoon, the Fremont County Search and Rescue Volunteers located the body of a missing 87-year-old Fremont County man. The man’s identity has not yet been released. More information here.

West Nile virus may be off to an earlier than usual start in Wyoming this year, with the state’s first case involving a Campbell County adult already reported, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). More information here.

With a goal of inspiring future engineers, the University of Wyoming’s College of Engineering and Applied Science will host the 32nd annual Engineering Summer Program (ESP) for high school students June 16-22. Three area seniors are expected to take part in the program. More information here.

What do Avalon, California, Le Mars, Iowa and Rock Springs, Wyoming have in common? All three made the list of Smithsonian.com’s “15 Best Small Towns To Visit In 2019” article. More information here.

Yesterday, three of the Rock Springs wading pools opened for the summer season. The Blairtown and Century West pools are for ages 15 and younger, while the Washington pool is restricted to 10 and under. More information here.

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Ciner Wyoming LLC. successfully took home the trophy for first place overall at the Southwest Wyoming Mutual Aid Surface Rescue Competition. More information here.

Yesterday the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported on a fatal crash that occurred Sunday night. The accident happened near milepost 23 on US 189 south of Kemmerer, Wyoming. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming High Desert District (HDD) is standardizing wood cutting permits throughout its four field offices located in Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins, and Rock Springs. More information here.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office (PFO) has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) to determine the potential impacts of the New Fork River Habitat Restoration and Boat Access Project. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming head women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson announced the addition of Ryan Larsen to his staff, it was announced on Monday. Larsen brings 20 years of coaching experience as an assistant and head coach to Mattinson’s bench. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Rafael Chavez – Details

Links to National and International News:

