Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

For hunters, one of the most exciting days of the year is approaching. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will make draw results available for resident elk, deer and antelope as well as nonresident deer and antelope on June 20 at 10 a.m. MT. More information here.

Officials with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) are warning people about diseases that can be caught when swimming in pools, lakes, and other bodies of water or when drinking contaminated water. More information here.

One highlight of Dean Wilson’s life was being hooded during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony for earning his Ed.D. in educational leadership from the University of Wyoming College of Education. Another recent big event was when he appeared on the classic TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” More information here.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) has named Matt Kauffman, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) research scientist at the Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and an assistant professor in the University of Wyoming’s Department of Zoology and Physiology, the recipient of the foundation’s Conservationist of the Year Award for 2018. More information here.

Sports:

Congratulations to former Lyman High School sports star McKinley Bradshaw. The All-State volleyball, basketball and track competitor was named the 2019 Female Milward Simpson Award winner Saturday. More information here.

Wyoming head women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson announced on Monday the addition of Mattison Maisel to his staff as the Director of Operations. Maisel rounds out the 2019-20 staff for the first-year head coach. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Joshua Mel Weinreich – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted