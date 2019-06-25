Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has said no to the current Wyoming secretary of state becoming a circuit court judge in Torrington. Last Friday Gordon passed over Secretary of State Ed Buchanan’s name for that of Nathaniel Hibben, a Torrington municipal judge, and private-practice lawyer. Hibben will take over the circuit court duties on July 1. Governor Gordon had appointed Buchanan, an attorney from Torrington, secretary of state in 2018 following his election as Governor.

The Shrine Circus is back in town today. The annual circus event is once again presented by the Rock Springs Shrine Club at the Sweetwater Events Complex indoor arena. More information here.

According to a press release sent out by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, leisure lodging increased in the county by 5% from 2016 to 2018. More information here.

The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Wyoming announced that it had been awarded a grant in the amount of $46,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming under their Education initiative. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips on a poaching case involving a female pronghorn antelope that was shot multiple times along a rural road in Platte County. More information here.

At this time of year, the Community Service Officers receive a large number of complaints regarding lawn maintenance, abandoned vehicles, and parking. More information here.

Beginning July 1, at 8 a.m., the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept applications for limited quota fall turkey, sandhill crane, and beaver as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts and preference points. More information here.

U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., announced the introduction of their Making Objective Drug Evidence Revisions for New (MODERN) Labeling Act yesterday. More information here.

