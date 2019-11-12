Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon formally announced the launch of Power Wyoming, a planning effort with an initial goal of providing an accurate and comprehensive analysis of Wyoming’s future revenue scenarios to Wyoming citizens and lawmakers. More information here.
- Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will be in Green River from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Green River Center, room 211. More information here.
- To celebrate the publication of the book “Spirits in the Stacks: Tales from Sweetwater County’s Haunted Library,” a ghost talk and book signing is planned at 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East in Green River. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra (UWSO) will give a free public performance at Rock Springs High School at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. More information here.
- Prison officials and advocates worry a lack of funding will kill hard-fought-for criminal justice reform before it can have an impact. A WyoFile feature. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed that several deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Deer Hunt Area 105 north and northeast of Clark in the Badger Basin and Big Sand Coulee areas. The positive tests came from hunter-harvested mule deer and white-tailed bucks and road-killed mule deer. More information here.
- The Wyoming wrestlers picked up 11 victories Saturday at the Northern Colorado Open. Ten of the victories came via fall, tech fall or major decision. A total of 11 student-athletes competed at the open. More information here.
- The Wyoming volleyball team swept this week’s Mountain West Player of the Week honors as Tara Traphagan was named the Offensive Player of the Week and Madi Fields took home Defensive honors announced Monday by the league office. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Olga Catherine Gosar. Details here.