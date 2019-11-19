Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be in session tonight. See agendas items here.

Wyoming Cowboys look to stop a three game losing streak tonight when they host Detroit Mercy in Laramie. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday released his budget for the next two fiscal years. Gordon is scheduled to appear before the Joint Appropriations Committee on Dec. 9, 2019. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Commission today has one action item it will consider: A request from Sweetwater Medics to increase rates. More information here.

A Green River man charged with attempting to shoot his wife pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday at his arraignment in Sweetwater County Third District Court. More information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally killed near Superior on either Nov. 14 or 15. More information here.

There are reports of influenza in Wyoming, and Sweetwater County is no exception. So far, there hasn’t been an unusual number of cases, but Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County healthcare professionals want residents to start taking precautions. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College student artwork will be on display in the school’s Art Gallery from Dec. 6 to Jan. 3, with a ceramics sale opening night from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6. More information here.

The clip-clop of horses will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

The Rock Springs 19U Girls hockey team enjoyed this past weekend. The team was perfect in four game played. More information here.

Infinity Power and Controls is now allowing sign-ups for its 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway. Registration begins Monday, Nov. 18 and will end on Friday, Dec. 13. More information here.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Nov. 15 announced it fully intends to take appropriate actions to ensure an adequate supply of sugar to the U.S. market. In recent weeks, prospects for U.S. sugar production have declined significantly due to adverse weather in both sugar beet and sugarcane regions. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team made a valiant fourth quarter run at the Colorado Buffaloes, but ended up losing 66-56 Sunday afternoon in Laramie. More information here.

Jackie McBride was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week in volleyball Monday by the league office for her performance in Wyoming’s two sweeps over Boise State and Utah State. More information here.

