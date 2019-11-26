Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sweetwater County through mid-day today. The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting snow accumulations of between three and seven inches with winds gusting to 25 mph. Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions which could impact early holiday commuters. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowgirls won their first road game of the season Monday night, 66-57, over North Dakota State. More information here. The Wyoming Cowboys will play their final game at the MGM Main Event tournament in Las Vegas tonight taking on TCU. Game time is 7:00 p.m. You can listen to the game on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is scheduled to conduct prescribed fires on public lands administered by the Rock Springs Field Office, now through February 2020, as part of a multi-year effort. More information here.

Each year with the onset of winter, the residentss of the City of Green River begin to prepare and brace for the snow, wind, and cold. Many questions arise this time of year concerning the city’s snow operations. To answer some of the questions and to better serve customers, Green River has prepared this information on the City of Green River snow operations. More information here.

Wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, Green River Region, are hosting a public meeting Dec. 10 to gather input on multiple regulations. More information here.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is currently working with the United States Forest Service to schedule some bridge repair work in the Hoback Canyon. More information here.

The University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science career services branch is offering the first-ever “Winternship” opportunity during the upcoming 2020 winter break. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys will see another familiar face today playing former Mountain West foe Texas Christian University for a 7 p.m. start at T-Mobile Arena. More information here.

Wyoming’s Logan Wilson was selected as one of the six collegiate finalists for the 35th Annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation’s best linebackers. The announcement was made Monday. More information here.

For the fourth time in the last six weeks, Wyoming’s volleyball player Madi Fields has been named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week. More information here.

The Wyoming wrestling team had three finish in second place Saturday at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open. More information here.

