Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Today is a busy meeting day for local government. Meeting this morning is the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. Later tonight both the Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Council meet in regular session. Go to the Wyo4News website for the respective meeting agendas.

Wyoming Cowboy basketball will kick off their 2019/20 schedule tonight in Laramie. More information here.

The Fremont County Coroner’s report confirmed last week that Aubree Corona’s manner of death an “accident” and the cause of death were “complications of environmental exposure and hypothermia.” More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College was ranked the #1 most affordable school in Wyoming and most affordable college for an associate’s degree by Affordable Schools. More information here.

A recent report by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, which writes the revenue projections that set the bounds of the Legislature’s budgeting process, carries serious warning signs for the state’s long-term fiscal health. More information here.

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo christened the new golf simulator at the Rock Springs Civic Center at noon on Monday. The simulator is officially open for reservations. See the photos here.

The Rock Springs Tigers volleyball team qualified for the 2019 Wyoming state volleyball championship this past weekend. This is the first time in seven years that the Tiger volleyball team has qualified for the state championship. More information here.

The Butkus Foundation announced on Monday the semifinalists for the 35th Annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation’s best linebackers. A total of 12 collegiate semifinalists and 15 high school semifinalists were announced, and Wyoming’s Logan Wilson was selected as one of the 12 collegiate semifinalists. More information here.

A body found south of Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Park County Sheriff’s Office press release Monday. More information here.

UW picked up an 81-45 exhibition win over Adams State Friday night. The Cowgirls earned 38 points from their five newcomers, who played in front of 2,384 fans in the Arena-Auditorium. More information here.

