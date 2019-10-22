Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Tuesday, Oct, 22, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Governor Mark Gordon announced Monday he has appointed Brandon Gebhart as Director of the Wyoming Water Development Office (WWDO). More information here.

A contractor and one employee of Genesis Alkali sustained minor injuries from a drilling rig fire near the Granger plant Oct. 11. Director of Communications Dave Caplan said the cause of the fire, which occurred on the surface, is still under investigation. More information here.

The Rock Springs High School Marching Band marched and played their way to a superior rating this past weekend at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Marching Festival in Casper. More information here.

Get your costumes ready for the annual Downtown Halloween Stroll. Set for this coming Saturday, Oct. 26, the stroll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information here.

What happens when a person drinks and drives? If you choose to break the law, what are the consequences? These are some of the many questions addressed at the “Life R U Ready?” health fair project which began Monday and will continue through Wednesday at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. More information here.

Nineteen people from around the state recently received certification through a series of workshops sponsored by the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Health to become leaders of the Healthy U program. Local recipients of the certification were Jackie Grubb of Green River and Kara Beech, Kelly Sugihara and Eva Wasseen of Rock Springs. More information here.

An outstanding student-athlete and two dedicated student workers are the winners of the UW 2019 Admiral Land Award and Trophy. This year’s Award winner is golfer John Murdock, and the Trophy co-winners are Dana Jorgensen and Keaton Yeend. The presentations were made at Saturday’s Wyoming-New Mexico Homecoming football game. More information here.

The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking thousands of workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census and will be hosting multiple hiring events this week in several locations across Wyoming. and will be hosting multiple hiring events this week in several locations across Wyoming. More information here

Latest Obituaries:

Richard Aragon – Details

David Paul Lowe – Details

Clayton Wilkerson – Details

